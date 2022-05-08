Miami F1 event means huge money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Getty Images

For Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, hosting an F1 event will translate to an eff-load of cash.

Via the Orlando Sentinel, Ross is expected to generate as much money from Miami’s inaugural F1 event as he does from a full season of Dolphins home games.

The F1 race also brought out the celebrities, including (via the Associated Press) George Lucas, Greg Norman, Michael Strahan, and Jeff Gordon. James Corden also was there, as were star NFL quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Tom Brady. Via Sports Business Journal, other notable names at the event included Matt Damon, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Tua Tagovailoa, Ian Poulter, Venus and Serena Williams, Dennis Rodman, Reneé Zellweger, and Dan Marino.

Brady, whose close relationship with Dolphins co-owner Bruce Beal would have resulted in Brady become a part owner of the Dolphins (and maybe more) but for the Brian Flores lawsuit, opted for Miami and car racing over Churchill Downs and horse racing this weekend.

F1 is becoming more and more popular in America, creating a genuine competition between it and NASCAR.