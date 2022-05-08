Miami F1 event means huge money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Getty Images

For Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, hosting an F1 event will translate to an eff-load of cash.

Via the Orlando Sentinel, Ross is expected to generate as much money from Miami’s inaugural F1 event as he does from a full season of Dolphins home games.

The F1 race also brought out the celebrities, including (via the Associated Press) George Lucas, Greg Norman, Michael Strahan, and Jeff Gordon. James Corden also was there, as were star NFL quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Tom Brady. Via Sports Business Journal, other notable names at the event included Matt Damon, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Tua Tagovailoa, Ian Poulter, Venus and Serena Williams, Dennis Rodman, Reneé Zellweger, and Dan Marino.

Brady, whose close relationship with Dolphins co-owner Bruce Beal would have resulted in Brady become a part owner of the Dolphins (and maybe more) but for the Brian Flores lawsuit, opted for Miami and car racing over Churchill Downs and horse racing this weekend.

F1 is becoming more and more popular in America, creating a genuine competition between it and NASCAR.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Miami F1 event means huge money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

  1. More money to pay the other team he owns to lose. Because that’s how you make money according to this website…lose. not only that, bribe coaches (only head coaches) to openly lose. What better way to make your money back?

  2. What can Tua and (head coach) Mike McDaniel & his staff do (in addition to making a deep playoff run) to change this?

  3. Who was that English doofus wandering around trying to interview people pre race?
    He thought he was interviewing Patrick Mahomes… LOL

  5. Most of these races are won on the 1st lap, with virtually no lead changes the entire races. This race had 1 lead change. Pretty blah if you ask me

  6. Happy for the owner. Make as much money as you can. That’s the American way. As for F1 racing, I don’t see the staying power.

  7. Racing is racing. Its not like F1 is opening a new window that has been closed.

    NASCAR needs the competition for no other reason but to get back to the basics of racing and not the extra circular nonsense of re education currently being employed.

    Miami has been talking about this event for months. And I’m glad it produced the desired results. Somehow Florida just keeps getting it right.

  8. NASCAR is a work joke of its former self. Long gone are the days of the Winston Cup

  9. That’s OK, even without Tom we had over 147,000 people at Churchill Downs for the Derby here in Louisville. Everyone is invited, any year that they want to come.

  10. Ross doesn’t care about playing in Super Bowls, he cares more about hosting them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.