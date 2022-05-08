Robert Saleh sees progress from Zach Wilson, physically and mentally

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says quarterback Zach Wilson has already shown improvement this offseason.

“Zach looks good,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “He’s definitely hit the weight room. He looks beefy, in a good way. He’s definitely filled out. He’s still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff. He looks good.”

Saleh also sees Wilson growing in his understanding of the offense, and his role as a team leader.

“He’s got a really good early command of the offense and he’s doing a really good job in regards to that,” Saleh said. “There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security. He’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. He looks good. He’s getting more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He’s never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie so he goes through it. He’s much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago, for sure.”

Wilson struggled through a rough rookie season last year, and the Jets need him to take a big step in Year 2. Saleh sounds confident that Wilson can do that.