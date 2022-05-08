Skyy Moore rehabbing a hamstring injury

Getty Images

Receiver Skyy Moore, a second-round choice, is dealing with a hamstring injury. His injury appears minor, but it prevented him from doing team drills in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Chiefs hope he can get work at the organized team activities that begin May 25.

It is unknown when or how he hurt it, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

“It’s getting better,” Moore said Sunday, via Teope. “It’s a minor hamstring tweak. I’m just working with (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick [Burkholder] right now. I’m going to be back soon.”

Moore will join a receivers room that includes veterans Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Josh Gordon and Daurice Fountain. The group is trying to replace Tyreek Hill, whom the Chiefs traded to the Dolphins.

“I feel like the receiver room that I’m walking into has about everything,” Moore said. “But I feel like I bring versatility and just another playmaker.”