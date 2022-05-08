Text messages that have Earl Thomas in trouble were sent before he made recent push to return to NFL

Getty Images

On April 22, former NFL safety Earl Thomas persuaded ESPN’s Adam Schefter to blast to his 9+ million followers a tweet letting the football-following world know that Thomas is ready to play again. (The usual approach is for the agent to contact the various teams directly.) As it turns out, Thomas already had fully cooked his football goose, at least for the foreseeable future if not for good.

A closer look at the circumstances arising from the April 27 issuance of an arrest warrant for Thomas, who faces third-degree felony charges for allegedly violating a protective order two or more times within a 12-month period, shows that the texts that provided the basis for the arrest warrant were sent before Thomas texted Schefter about the player’s desire to return to the NFL.

The tweet pushing for Thomas to return to the NFL was posted on April 22. The texts in question, including an alleged threat to poison his children, were sent on April 18 and 19.

His lawyers have denied all wrongdoing. As of Saturday afternoon, Thomas had not yet been booked on the pending charges.