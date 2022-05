2022 NFL schedule: What we know so far

Getty Images

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday night, May 12, but a few games are announced early. Here’s what we know so far:

Week 1

TBD at Rams, Thursday night, September 8, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, Thursday night, September 15, 8:20 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Titans at Bills, Monday night, September 19, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Vikings at Eagles, Monday night, September 19, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Week 4

Vikings at Saints in London, Sunday morning, October 2, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Week 5

Giants at Packers in London, Sunday morning, October 9, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Week 8

Broncos at Jaguars in London, Sunday morning, October 30, 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Week 10

Seahawks at Buccaneers in Munich, Sunday morning, November 13, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Week 11

49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, Monday night, November 21, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Week 12

TBD at Lions, Thanksgiving, November 24, 12:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

TBD at Cowboys, Thanksgiving, November 24, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

TBD at TBD, Thanksgiving, November 24, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Week 16

11 games on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

3 Games on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.