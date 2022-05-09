Asante Samuel Jr.: J.C. Jackson is what we definitely need

Getty Images

The Chargers have made several moves to improve their defense this offseason, notably signing J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal at the start of free agency.

Fellow Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. said on Monday that Jackson has already been helpful with his advice through the early portion of the offseason program.

“That’s what we definitely need, a ballhawk that just wants to work,” Samuel said of Jackson, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group.

Jackson led the league with 23 passes defensed in 2021 and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time. He picked off eight passes in 2021, giving him 17 interceptions over the last two seasons.

The Chargers also recently added Bryce Callahan in free agency, a veteran corner who has experience playing in similar defenses. Samuel, who played well as a rookie last year, didn’t seem concerned about the way the additions might affect his role.

“I’m just going to leave it up to the coaches,” Samuel said. “Whatever we have to do to win the game, that’s what I’ll do.”

Samuel started 12 games last year, recording 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.