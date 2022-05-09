Bears sign six tryout players from rookie minicamp

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 9, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

There were several young players who made an impression at the Bears rookie minicamp over the weekend and now they have a spot on the 90-man roster.

Chicago announced on Monday that the club had signed six tryout players to the active roster: linebacker Christian Albright, safety Jon Alexander, long snapper Antonio Ortiz, defensive end Carson Taylor, safety A.J. Thomas, and running back De’Montre Tuggle.

As one corresponding move, the team waived outside linebacker Ledarius MackKhalil Mack’s younger brother. The club also waived running back Master Teague, receivers Landon Lenoir and Savon Scarver, linebacker Jaylan Alexander, and safety Amari Carter. Those five players had been signed as undrafted free agents last week.

The Bears had 69 total players at their rookie minicamp, including their 11 draftees.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bears sign six tryout players from rookie minicamp

  1. How bad must it suck for Ledarius Mack, to not only have your older brother be Khalil, but to also be so bad you can’t even hang on with the Bears.

  2. The Bears roster was so poor last season that they could have signed the entire Vassar freshman class and improved.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.