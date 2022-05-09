Browns should just cut Baker Mayfield and be done with it

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2022, 9:59 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand.

Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback Baker Mayfield, now that they’ve gone all in on quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s a classic sunk cost. They made a $230 million investment in getting Watson. What’s another $18.8 million (minus whatever he would earn with a new team) if they simply cut the cord on Mayfield?

The Browns think the sunk cost can be partially or maybe even completely recovered, if a trade opportunity that currently doesn’t exist materializes at some point between now and the start of the regular season, or perhaps even the trade deadline. But that hinges on a chain of events that likely won’t happen.

First, a team needs to lose its current starter. Second, that team needs to opt for an approach other than “next man up.” Third, the Browns need to be the ones to get the deal done for Mayfield before the 49ers can for Jimmy Gaoppolo.

There’s another way to recover all or part of the sunk costs. If Mayfield ultimately cries uncle and gives up part of his guaranteed salary or if Mayfield says or does something to justify cutting him for reasons other than skill, injury, or cap, the Browns can emerge with a victory.

Meanwhile, Mayfield’s ongoing presence on the roster creates yet another distraction for the Browns. And it’s definitely a distraction. Even if the Browns win this interaction with a quarterback they can’t wait to officially remove from the roster, none of it will help them win games, especially not in 2022.

Last week’s ESPN.com article regarding the current mood between Baker and the Browns shows that the bridge has been obliterated. There’s no rebuilding it, even if Watson were suspended for a year and the Browns tried to persuade Baker to stick around for one more season. If, as ESPN.com reported, Mayfield and/or those in his camp believe the Browns deliberately tried to make him look bad in a prime-time game at Pittsburgh, Mayfield is done with the Browns.

“Not if he wants his $18.8 million this year,” owner Jimmy Haslam and/or Chief Strategy Officer (who has yet to craft many effective strategies in Cleveland) Paul DePodesta might say. But that’s the kind of short-sighted, misguided thinking that results in the Browns get caught up in factors other than having a winning team.

Even though Mayfield doesn’t seem to be very popular with his teammates, it’s fair for other players to conclude that the Browns have done Baker dirty. They told him after the season that he’d be the guy for 2022. Then, they told his agents at the Scouting Combine that he’ll be the guy, unless they can get someone like Watson, Aaron Rodgers, or Russell Wilson. Then, the Browns said the Watson trade was five months in the making — even if it ended with a five-year, fully-guaranteed Hail Mary.

JuJu was right. The Browns is the Browns. Even as the team becomes more competitive, dysfunction lingers in the organization. Their handling of Mayfield proves it. Intent on treating him like property and not like a human being whose career hinges on getting himself in position to find a new home sooner than later, the Browns are sending a very bad message to current and future members of the team.

But, hey, no one should be surprised. With a Chief Strategy Officer on the payroll, there’s always a strategy, for everything. Even when the best strategy would be to ditch the strategizing and just do the right thing.

The right thing to do in this specific case is to cut Mayfield and move on. It’s in his best interests, and it’s in the team’s best interests — even if the Chief Strategy Officer fails to see it.

18 responses to “Browns should just cut Baker Mayfield and be done with it

  1. Baker should be starting for the Titans this year. He’s better and cheaper than Tannehill.

  2. The unseemly, unethical behavior the Browns, or any business organization, portrays starts at the very top. Is there anyone that thinks Haslam has a shred of character, integrity or decency?

  3. He wasn’t good enough. He got replaced. That is life in the NFL. Everyone knows it. Someone is always gunning for your job. Whatever Baker felt he was entitled to, he wasn’t.

  4. I said it before,… and will again.
    Mayfield or his representatives should work out a parting deal. Take 1/2 of the $18 mil due and get your release. That will reduce the personal stress on Mayfield,… and then he’s free to negotiate a deal where ever he wants. Put it in the rearview mirror.

  6. I know a lot of people hate Baker, and they’re entitled to their opinion – he can be abrasive, I get that. But this situation is totally on the Browns.

    They trashed him publicly, they’ve sat on him long beyond when it was prudent. My guess is that they’ve only done this to “prove a point” – much like having him play last season when he should’ve been put on IR. They could’ve just handed him to Houston in the Watson deal. They probably could’ve traded him 10x over before the draft.

    Think about it: they guaranteed $260 million to Watson, but they’re nickel & diming with Mayfield’s salary – a fifth year option they didn’t have to give him, by the way. It’s completely idiotic, and shows how inept they are as an organization.

    And this situation rests entirely at the feet of Haslam, who seems intent on winning the label of “worst NFL owner”, which is a pretty tough contest. I can’t believe any NFL front office professional would’ve handled this entire situation this poorly without owner interference. The whole mess (including Watson) is Haslam’s making, and it makes the team look foolish, petty and incompetent.

    I’ve been a Browns fan since I was a kid, and this whole thing has be completely turned off to the organization. Haslam is a poisonous influence who is responsible for holding the organization back, year after year.

  8. I don’t think having Mayfield at any team functions is good for the team. If cutting Mayfield prevents distractions in getting the team ready for the season, I’m all for cutting him.

  9. There was a time when a player in the NFL had no rights of any kind. That thankfully has changed, it would seem now the worm is continuing to turn and the owners don’t like it. Mayfield deserves a legitimate opportunity outside the Browns.

  10. This situation has gotten progressively worse and it’s not going to get any better. If the league announced Watson’s suspension today, maybe they would move faster. Like say, Watson got suspended for a year. The Browns could trade Baker and his crappy contract to the Lions for Goff and his crappy contract. Or you could swap for Jimmy G straight up. Teams can swap each other’s problems and the Browns can have a QB for 2022. And both guys mentioned can win you a conference championship… because both guys have been NFC champions.

  11. Insert “Jimmy Garappolo” for Baker Mayfield and “49ers” for Browns and you have the exact same story.

  12. It would absolutely make the most sense for them to cut Mayfield, to save money, and to move on. But this is the Browns, trademark holders of the term ‘Factory of Sadness’. Even when these knuckleheads manage to find some success (even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while), they still find a way to screw it up. This year’s dumpster fire is already well under way.

  13. All Baker has to do is show up to work and be himself, he will be release within a week.

  14. He will never play another down for the Browns. Use his roster spot for another player, let him stay at home, and wait for an offer.

    like a free agent

  15. Im indifferent on Mayfield. But as a Pittsburgh fan Im loving the continuing self inflected wounds by the Browns management.
    -Watson was a PR disaster(for good reason.)
    -The league appears to be ready to stick it to Cleveland with suspensions.
    -And they continue to double down on a looming locker room disaster with Mayfield.

    They would have been better off releasing Mayfield and drafting some random QB – just because all of this negativity is a killer.

  16. If you don’t need the roster spot it is absolutely advantageous to hold on to Mayfield as long as possible. If he wants to play take a pay cut and get released. Or the Browns are well within their right to sit on his contract which they have to pay anyway and take the comp pick at the end of the season.

  17. Why? Why not wait and see what happens? What if Stafford gets hurt? Crazy to just walk away when you could get something.

  18. Come on,fella, lol. No hurry. Wait as long as possible so he doesn’t have time to adjust to a new team’s scheme.

