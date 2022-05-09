Giants release James Bradberry

Getty Images

A veteran cornerback is hitting free agency.

The Giants have released James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner for him, the team announced on Monday.

New General Manager Joe Schoen had said last week that he thought there would be more interest in Bradberry. But the cornerback’s contract likely contributed to the dry trade market. Bradberry was slated to have a $21.8 million cap hit in the final year of his deal.

Bradberry’s release will cost the Giants $11.7 million in dead money but save them $10.1 million against the cap this season. If Bradberry is designated as a post-June 1 release, the move will cost $10.4 million in dead cap this season but save $11.5 million.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in free agency in 2020 after playing four seasons with the Panthers to start his career. He was on the field for nearly every one of New York’s defensive snaps last year, recording a career-high four interceptions with 17 passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries.

In 92 career games, Bradberry has recorded 15 interceptions and 82 passes defensed. He turns 29 in August.