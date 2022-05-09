Jerry Jones was driving when another car made improper turn in front of him

Getty Images

There weren’t many details initially following the wreck last Wednesday that sent Jerry Jones to the hospital with minor injuries. But a Dallas police crash report confirms what was shown in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

The driver of a gray Hyndai Sonata made an improper left turn from a far-right lane directly into the path of a black Lexus driven by the Cowboys owner, KXAS-TV reports. Jones T-boned the other car.

The other driver was making a food delivery at the time of the crash.

Jones was driving his own car and not a passenger.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street in Dallas a little after 8 p.m., and Jones was treated and released from Parkland Hospital.