Justyn Ross: Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong

Getty Images

The draft came and went at the end of last month without Justyn Ross hearing his name called.

But that immediately made the former Clemson receiver one of the most intriguing college free agents available on the market.

Ross chose to sign with the Chiefs, a team looking to revamp its receiving corps after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. While he has been medically cleared after dealing with a congenital fusion in his spine and a stress fracture in his foot, there’s no guarantee Ross will have a spot on Kansas City’s roster come Week One. Nevertheless, he had two good reasons for starting his NFL career with the Chiefs.

“Just having Pat Mahomes, great quarterback, Andy Reid, great coach,” Ross said during rookie minicamp, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “The receiver room, it feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family.”

Ross also noted that he’s seen fellow former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins excel in Kansas City’s offense, which made him feel pretty good about the choice.

After reeling in 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Clemson, Ross caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He called it a “frustrating” season. But now that he’s officially with Kansas City, his goal is just to make plays.

“Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross said, “but I mean, I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team, just see what I can do.”