Kayvon Thibodeaux will wear No. 5

Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers tried to buy No. 5 from Graham Gano last year but found the kicker’s asking price “way too high.” Either Gano lowered his price or rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is spending part of his signing bonus on securing his preferred jersey number.

The Giants tweeted a photo of the No. 5 with “Thibodeaux” on the name plate. “Thibodeaux got it,” read the caption.

Gano replied, “Thought you guys were gonna post my new jersey hanging up.”

It is unknown how much Thibodeaux paid for the jersey number.

Thibodeaux wore No. 5 at Oregon.

After his selection, Gano tweeted “For the right price. #Five”.

Thibodeaux has a tattoo on his hand with five tally marks that represent five of his friends who believed in him. The Giants selected him fifth overall, as he noted.