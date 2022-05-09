Lovie Smith: Tytus Howard will do well at guard or tackle

Getty Images

The Texans picked up Tytus Howard‘s fifth-year option last week, but they’re not ready to say where he’ll be lining up on their offensive line yet.

Howard has played right tackle and left guard, but the way the offseason has played out has pointed toward tackle. The team signed A.J. Cann and drafted Kenyon Green in the first round before picking up Howard’s $13.202 million option, which is on the pricey side for a guard.

On Monday, though, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said there’s no decision on where Howard will be playing at this point.

“He could be an excellent guard if we wanted him to do that, but I could see why you would say tackle,” Smith said, via Chancellor Johnson of KPRC. “If he ends up playing that position for us, he would play it well. Everything you’re looking for, we think he possesses at that position. Whenever you pick up an option, you like a lot of things they’ve done and that’s the case with Tytus.”

A final answer on Howard’s spot may not come until closer to Week 1, but it’s a safe bet he’ll be starting somewhere when the Texans kick off their season.