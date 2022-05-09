Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: We’re off to a great start

Getty Images

The Bears are “all in” on Justin Fields. Frankly, what choice do new General Manager Ryan Poles and new coach Matt Eberflus have this season? Fields was a first-round draft choice in 2021.

The Bears are hoping to make the best of a roster without a Pro Bowler on the offensive side and without spending free agent or using draft resources on a receiver or an offensive tackle. But they do have Fields, who made 10 starts last season and threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“I’ve been super impressed with him. I really have,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “There’s no one in this building that works harder than him. There’s no one that cares more than him. We’re off to a great start. He’s really accepted this challenge. We’re asking a lot of him to learn a lot of new things. He’s been a pleasure to work with.”

Getsy and Fields haven’t had much time together yet, but they are building a relationship day by day.

“I was raised on that — that the play caller and the quarterback have to have a great relationship, and that’s important,” Getsy said. “We have to be on the same page, always. That’s where I’ve felt like he’s grown, is he’s communicating with me so well now — things that he’s feeling; things that he sees — and so that part of it has just been tremendous, for a young guy to be able to do that. These three or four months that we’ve been together, it’s been a lot of fun.”