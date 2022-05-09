Mississippi sues Brett Favre over allegedly misspent welfare dollars

Getty Images

Mississippi’s favorite son is on the verge of becoming persona non grata.

Via the Associated Press, the Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday sued Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and others in an effort to recover millions in allegedly misspent welfare dollars.

Other defendants include Brett DiBiase, Ted DiBiase Sr., and Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr., each of whom are former professional wrestlers.

State auditor Shad White contends that Favre received $1.1 million for speaking engagements for which he didn’t show up. Favre repaid the money, but he still allegedly owes $228,000 in interest.

Said attorney general Lynn Fitch and governor Tate Reeves said in a joint statement issued on Monday: “Our purpose with this suit is to seek justice for the broken trust of the people of Mississippi and recover funds that were misspent.”

The issue first arose two years ago. Favre vehemently denied receiving money for no-show appearances, but he quickly agreed to pay back the money.

“[The allegation that] I took $1.1 million and didn’t show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100 percent not true. But yes, we are paying it back,” Favre said in May 2020.

He initially paid back $500,000, eventually paid another $600,000, but did not and apparently has not paid the interest on the money.