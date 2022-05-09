Patriots drafted more offensive players than ever before under Bill Belichick

Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft was the 23rd draft that Bill Belichick has run for the Patriots. And never before had Belichick added so many players on offense.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots drafted seven offensive players, the most of any team in the NFL this year, and the most in any draft under Belichick.

The first of those players, first-round guard Cole Strange, was a surprising pick, but one that Belichick expects to bolster his offensive line for years to come.

After strange, the Patriots also took wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round, running back Pierre Strong and quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round, running back Kevin Harris and guard Chasen Hines in the sixth round, and guard Andrew Stueber in the seventh round.