Report: Eagles interviewing Morocco Brown for high-ranking position

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is remaking the front office.

After interviewing Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt over the weekend, the Eagles will interview Colts director of scouting Morocco Brown this week, Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com reports. The job is unspecified other than being “a high-ranking executive position.”

The Eagles reportedly hired Charles Walls from the Browns as their new director of player personnel,

Senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown left for promotions as assistant General Managers with the Bears and Giants, respectively. Vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to join the Browns.

The Eagles reportedly fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl as well as player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt. Senior executive Tom Donahoe also is leaving the organization.

Brown interviewed for the Steelers’ General Manager job, and earlier this offseason he had an interview with the Bears before they hired Ryan Poles as their new G.M.

Brown joined the Colts in 2016 and also has worked in Cleveland, Washington and Chicago after breaking into the league as an intern with the Colts in 2000.