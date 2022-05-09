Report: Richard Sherman “deep in talks” for role on Amazon NFL broadcasts

May 9, 2022
Richard Sherman has not announced his retirement from the NFL, but it appears he’s headed toward a non-playing role for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sherman is deep in talks for a role with Amazon. Amazon made the winning bid for the rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football starting this season.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call those games. It is not clear what role Sherman would play for their broadcasts.

Rapoport adds that Sherman will stay in shape should a playing opportunity arise at some point. Calf and Achilles injuries have limited him to 10 games over the last two seasons, however, and the interest in a broadcasting job suggests that Sherman’s time as an active player is likely up.

