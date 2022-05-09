Titans agree to sign Greg Mabin

Getty Images

Cornerback Greg Mabin is back with the Titans.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on a deal to bring Mabin back to the roster on Monday.

Mabin signed with the Titans in 2020 and spent time on the practice squad and active roster without appearing in any games. He played five games for Tennessee last season and recorded 10 tackles.

Mabin has also played for the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars and has appeared in 39 games overall. He has 51 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Titans drafted Roger McCreary in the second round last month. Kristian Fulton, Chris Jackson, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, and Buster Skrine are also part of their cornerback group.