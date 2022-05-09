Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles will be Week Two Monday night doubleheader

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2022, 8:35 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The NFL is announcing a handful of games ahead of Thursday night’s release of the full schedule and Monday morning brought word of a Monday night doubleheader in September.

It will take place on September 19 in Week Two and will feature intra-conference games from the AFC and NFC. The Titans will be visiting the Bills in a matchup of 2021 division winners and the Vikings will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The Titans-Bills game will get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game in Philadelphia will be on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

There will be announcements of games the next few mornings ahead of the full unveiling.

2 responses to "Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles will be Week Two Monday night doubleheader

