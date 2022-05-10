Bettors high on Dan Campbell for coach of the year

Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell won only three games in his first season in Detroit. But in his second season, plenty of people are banking on him turning the Lions around.

In fact, more bettors have bet on Campbell to win the 2022 coach of the year award than any other coach.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, almost three times as many bets have been made for Campbell as coach of the year than any other coach, and twice as much money has been wagered on Campbell than on any other coach.

As a result, Campbell’s odds have shifted from 60-1 to 25-1 in the past week.

Even at 25-1, of course, Campbell is a long shot, because the Lions are long shots to be a playoff team. But Campbell gets plenty of attention for his speaking style at press conferences, and he’ll get plenty more attention in training camp when the Lions are featured on Hard Knocks. If the Lions turn things around this year, Campbell will get an enormous amount of credit, and perhaps a coach of the year award.