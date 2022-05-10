Bills hire Matt Bazirgan as senior personnel executive

Getty Images

The Bills are hiring Matt Bazirgan as their senior personnel executive, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork reports.

Brandon Beane had an opening on his front office staff after Joe Schoen’s departure for the Giants earlier this offseason. Schoen served as assistant General Manager.

The Texans promoted Bazirgan to co-assistant director of player personnel last May.

He previously served as the Texans’ director of player personnel. He earned an interview for the Texans’ General Manager job before Houston hired Nick Caserio in January 2021.

Bazirgan joined the Texans in 2018 after 14 years in the Jets’ personnel department.

With the Jets, Bazirgan was director of college scouting after previous stints as director of pro personnel and assistant director of pro personnel.