Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2022, 7:59 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The NFL wants to make Christmas Day a family football holiday, and the first of this year’s Christmas games has now been announced.

The Broncos will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Christmas game that will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on both CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ streaming.

Putting the game on Nickelodeon (which has previously simulcast a couple of playoff games with CBS) is an attempt to get more children watching the game, with kids opening their gifts in the morning and watching football with their families in the afternoon.

The game is also a very good one from a football standpoint, with the defending champion Rams taking on longtime rival Russell Wilson, who is now with the Broncos.

All the games we know so far in the 2022 NFL schedule are here.

12 responses to “Broncos at Rams scheduled for Christmas Day on CBS and Nickelodeon

  2. I amazes me how the NFL industry thinks that Denver is going to be contending for a championship because they have Wilson.

  3. when you start trying to have too many “traditions” they become less special.

    look at Thursday games – Thanksgiving not included. when there were a couple here and there it was cool and felt special, now Thursday is the least exciting game of the week. like the Saturday playoffs games are awesome because it’s special- if there were Saturday games all the time ir wouldn’t be as cool.

    football on a holiday works well on Thanksgiving because it’s special. adding Xmas is dumb.

    plus, let the NBA have Xmas day, it’s their thing. and this is from a guy that doesn’t like basketball.

  4. Good grief! Does everything have to be leaked?! Even the Supreme Court is doing it now!

  5. Unless there is slime poured on players who score it shouldn’t be on Nick.

  7. Broncos play in London AND on Nick on Christmas Day?? This could be a good year for corralling fans, they better show up and perform.

  8. Do they get paid double their usual rate for playing on Christmas Day?

  10. I wonder if Snead let’s his kids trade future Christmas gifts away for one big Christmas gift.

