Cameron Heyward wins 2022 Good Guy Award

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) selected Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward as the 2022 Good Guy Award winner.

Heyward, the 18th Good Guy Award winner, is the second member of the Steelers franchise to win the award. Jerome Bettis won the inaugural Good Guy Award in 2005.

Other nominees for the 2022 Good Guy Award were Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Heyward did not miss a media availability during the 2021 season, and Steelers beat writers said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was cited for consistently going “above and beyond’’ to build an honest rapport with reporters who cover the team.