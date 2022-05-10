Cardinals promote Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals announced a number of promotions for members of their coaching staff on Tuesday, including one that gives wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

Jefferson has been bumped up to associate head coach as he heads into his second season with the team. Jefferson has spent the last 15 years coaching receivers in the NFL and was also the Jets’ assistant head coach during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Cardinals have also promoted Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinators on offense. Turner is also the quarterbacks coach while Whipple was an assistant wide receivers coach. Whipple also served as the team’s offensive playcaller when head coach Kliff Kingsbury missed a game against the Bears last season due to a positive COVID test.

Kenny Bell has been given a new title of chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici has been named an offensive assistant. The Cardinals also formally announced the hiring of Matt Burke as their defensive line coach. That move was reported in February.