Chiefs sign center Austin Reiter, four days after cutting him

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
NFL: FEB 07 Super Bowl LV - Chiefs v Buccaneers
Getty Images

Austin Reiter is back in Kansas City, so soon that he barely had time to leave.

The Chiefs signed Reiter today, just four days after cutting him.

A center who started 32 games for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2020, Reiter spent time with both the Dolphins and Saints in 2021 before returning to the Chiefs this year.

The Chiefs also signed guard Chris Glaser and wide receiver Gary Jennings, and waived quarterback Anthony Gordon, running back Brendan Knox, offensive tackle Gene Pryor and defensive tackle Darius Stills.

