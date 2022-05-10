Chris Ballard: Every team has a hole

Getty Images

In the Super Bowl era, only the 1972 Dolphins have ever finished with a perfect record. But even they weren’t the perfect team as no one outside of Miami would vote them the greatest team in history.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said there is not a perfect team.

“I will say this: Every team has a hole,’’ Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “It’s almost a misnomer out (that) there are these perfect teams. No. Every team has some really good strengths and some weaknesses. It’s your job – our staff and our coaches – to figure out what (the weaknesses) are and then play around them when you have them.’’

The Colts have had a busy offseason, trading their starting quarterback and trading for a starting quarterback. They signed a Pro Bowl pass rusher and a cornerback who was defensive player of the year. They are an unfinished product.

“Player acquisition is year ‘round,’’ Ballard said.

So, with four months to go until the first game, the Colts will continue to try to improve their roster.