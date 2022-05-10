Clyde Christensen was “ecstatic” to learn that Tom Brady was returning

Getty Images

As the Buccaneers prepared to face life without Tom Brady, they found out they won’t have to. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen described his reaction to the news in Tuesday comments to reporters.

“Ecstatic is the answer,” Christensen said. “Backflips, which isn’t easy for me to do. Ecstatic. . . . The first couple FaceTimes, he was vacuuming his condo — dusting and stuff. I just always had a feel that said, ‘Hey, this guy’s not quite done playing football and he played so well last year.’ So, I don’t know if it was hopeful or a hint that he was going to come back. Then, of course, the reaction was ecstatic.”

Christensen was very happy to extend the relationship for at least a third year.

“I wanted to be around him another year — I wanted to see him,” Christensen said. “I think we left some stuff undone last year. We had some injuries down the stretch and I think we really had a chance to really do even more special things than we did. So I’m really excited about him. I think even this offseason — last year at this time, he was rehabbing a knee. So that’s what I keep reminding him, ‘Hey, we’re getting some good work done right now. Last year, at this time, you were just trying to get full extension of your knee — being able to lock your knee out.’ So, we’re way, way, way ahead of last year. I think it’s a lot more fun for him – preparing is a lot more fun than rehabbing. So, I think this offseason should be a great one for him.”

Brady did indeed have a great season, and there’s no reason to think he won’t have another one. With his new deal to serve as Fox’s No. 1 analyst waiting for him to retire from playing football, he possibly becomes more likely to keep going as long as he can.

Brady has said he doesn’t want to watch others play while realizing he could still perform as well or better. Given that he now won’t be able to avoid watching games, he could be more inclined to keep going and going and going.

“​​I imagine not playing,” Brady said in December. “And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, ‘These guys suck. I could do way better than that.’ And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it. If I stopped, I think I’d have to find something else that I’m pretty good at. And I don’t think that, you know, I’m going to be able to jump into something that has the same amount of excitement.”

Given that he’ll jump into something that entails watching guys who possibly won’t be playing as well as Brady plays, it makes sense for him to play until he’s more likely to say “I suck” than “these guys suck.”