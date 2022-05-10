Colts to sign Dennis Kelly

Getty Images

Dennis Kelly is joining the Colts.

The veteran offensive tackle visited the team last month and his former Titans teammate Taylor Lewan broke the news that Kelly will be signing with Tennessee’s AFC South rivals on Tuesday.

Kelly played for the Titans from 2016 to 2020 and then moved on to the Packers last season. He started four regular season games and Green Bay’s playoff loss at right tackle before being released this offseason.

The Colts have Braden Smith at right tackle and Matt Pryor has been at the top of the depth chart at left tackle since Eric Fisher became a free agent. The Colts also drafted Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan in the third round.