DeMarcus Walker visits Colts, has visit scheduled with Titans

Free agent defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker visited the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Walker is headed to the Titans on Wednesday.

Walker, 27, spent last season in Houston.

He played 13 games for the Texans, with two starts, and totaled 31 tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Walker entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Broncos in 2017 out of Florida State. He appeared in 36 games with five starts during his four seasons in Denver, recording 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.