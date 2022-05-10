“Every guy’s got a shot” to start at left guard for the Bucs

Getty Images

The Bucs were able to hold onto all of their starters after winning Super Bowl LV, but they won’t have the full crew back for the 2022 season.

One area where there will be new faces is the offensive line. Left guard Ali Marpet retired and right guard Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals to open up a pair of spots. A trade for Shaq Mason likely filled the right guard spot, but offensive line coach Joe Gilbert said on Tuesday that nothing’s settled on the other side.

“That’s the one thing we’ve preached in our room,” Gilbert said, via Bailey Adams of PewterReport.com. “It’s open. That spot there, every guy’s got a shot.”

Aaron Stinnie started three postseason games in the Super Bowl run because of an injury to Cappa, so he brings experience as a starter to the table. 2021 third-rounder Robert Hainsey and 2022 second-rounder Luke Goedeke will get a chance to show why they were second day picks in the draft and Nick Leverett will also be in the mix.

Whoever lands the job will be playing next to center Ryan Jensen, who re-signed with the Bucs in March in a move that Gilbert says will mean “a lot less” of a transition as the new line comes together.