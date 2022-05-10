Fox disputes reporting regarding Tom Brady’s contract

Getty Images

A couple of companies owned by Rupert Murdoch apparently are at odds over the specifics of Tom Brady‘s broadcasting deal with Fox.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, a publication owned by Murdoch’s News Corp., reported on Tuesday that Fox will pay Brady $375 million on a 10-year deal that commences when he retires from playing football. Via Marchand, a Fox spokesman has generally taken issue with the accuracy of the reporting regarding Brady’s deal.

“What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we have not released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call,” Fox corporate spokesman Brian Nick said.

Although Marchand points out that Nick didn’t specify the inaccuracy, three guesses don’t seem to be needed. Or two.

The only details reported about the Brady deal were the duration and value. Thus, if Fox says what’s been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal, the statement necessarily is disputing Marchand’s reporting.

Marchand writes that his sources have reiterated the details he reported. The bigger point is that a pair of Murdoch-owned companies aren’t on the same page about the dollars to be paid to Murdoch’s newest employee, eventually.