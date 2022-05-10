Giants waive four players

Getty Images

The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin.

Martin appeared in seven games and made one start at guard for the Giants last season. He started 10 of the 25 games he played for Washington in 2019 and 2020.

Cobb played one game for the Chiefs in 2020 and neither of the tight ends has seen any regular season action.

The Giants also released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, although that move was tied to salary cap needs rather than a desire to make space for rookies.