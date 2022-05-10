If Bucs aren’t in Super Bowl LVII, will Tom Brady be in the booth?

Getty Images

Officially, Tom Brady won’t join Fox until he’s done playing for good. So what happens if, for example, he’s done playing in 2022 before Fox’s season is over?

Some are wondering whether Brady could end up working Super Bowl LVII, if the Buccaneers aren’t in it. Fox will broadcast the game, along with the NFC Championship and at least two other playoff games.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, a Fox spokesperson declined comment on the possibility of Brady being in the booth for Super Bowl LVII.

It’s likely a hypothetical that Brady doesn’t want to entertain, since it implies that he’ll fail in his quest to make it to his eleventh Super Bowl. If, however, the Bucs don’t qualify for the game to be played in Arizona, it would make sense for Brady to be involved in the hours and hours of game coverage, even if he doesn’t sidle up to Kevin Burkhardt and whoever the bridge No. 1 analyst between Troy Aikman and Brady will be.

Money would be an issue, too. If his 10-year, $375 million deal doesn’t commence until his full-time gig does, a separate arrangement would be needed for a one-off gig for the Super Bowl.

Also, Brady would have to want to do it. What if he’s sufficiently tormented regarding the way the Tampa Bay season ended to want nothing to do with calling the Super Bowl? For that reason alone, it makes sense for Brady to tell Fox they’ll cross that bridge, or not, when they come to it.