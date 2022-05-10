Inside the Tyrann Mathieu deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at Chiefs
Getty Images

It was reported as a three-year, $33 million deal, with $18 million guaranteed. It took a few days, but the real numbers have made their way out, regarding the contract signed by safety Tyrann Mathieu with the Saints.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $9.5 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $7 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $1.5 million.

5. 2024 base salary: $7.5 million.

That’s a base deal of $27 million over three years, with $18 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal includes $2 million per year in incentives, with the same formula for each of the three years of the contract.

The incentive triggers are: (1) $500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with a playoff win or first-round bye; (2) $500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with two playoff wins; (3) $500,000 for participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with three playoff wins; and (4) $500,000 if named first- or second-team All-Pro.

The potential $6 million in upside pushes the deal to $33 million, if every incentive is reached in each of the next three years. Again, the base deal is $27 million, an average of $9 million per year. The first two years are fully and completely guaranteed at signing.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Inside the Tyrann Mathieu deal

  1. In my opinion, this is the amount of money that star pro athletes should be paid. With everything else related to the product – from tickets to TV packages to merchandise and anything else that fans buy – costing less.

    Everything related to money in pro sports seems so hyper-inflated these days. The leagues are doing it because they can get away with it. Only people voting with their money will change it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.