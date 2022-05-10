Jerry Hughes signing with Texans

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 10, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Texans are bringing in some veteran depth for their defensive line.

Jerry Hughes is signing with Houston, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hughes has spent his last nine seasons with the Bills, starting 16 of the team’s 17 games in 2021. Playing 52 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps, he recorded 18 total tackles, with one tackle for loss, seven QB hits, and 2.0 sacks. He also had three passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles.

Hughes, who turns 34 in August, previously played under the Texans’ new defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire with Buffalo. Cesaire was the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach for the past two years.

The 31st overall pick of the 2010 draft, Hughes has recorded 58.0 sacks and 82 tackles for loss in 184 games with 134 starts in 12 seasons between the Colts and Bills.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jerry Hughes signing with Texans

  1. Great leader, and during the drought years, brought a real attitude to what were otherwise losing teams.

    I’ll pull for him wherever he goes. Best of luck!

  3. I was hoping to see Hughes do a last run with Buffalo but Cesaire’s staying with what he knows (after picking up Addison). That’s smart, though. They’re both still solid D-Ends and good pick-ups for the Texans. Good luck, Jerry/Gary!

  4. Was hoping he would stick around and eventually retire as a Bill. Nine year team veteran who brought the ferocity through thick and thin, great locker room presence. Sad to see him go!

  6. Amazing to think the Bills got him from Indy for Kelvin Sheppard. He was considered a 1st rd bust in Indy, goes to Buf and has back to back 10 sack seasons.
    Great team-first guy that has really done a lot to help the younger guys these past few yrs.
    His leadership and veteran presence will surely be missed but the time does feel about right. Would’ve been nice to retire as a Bill but it can’t always be that way.
    Best of luck Jerry!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.