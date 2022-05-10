Jerry Hughes signing with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans are bringing in some veteran depth for their defensive line.

Jerry Hughes is signing with Houston, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hughes has spent his last nine seasons with the Bills, starting 16 of the team’s 17 games in 2021. Playing 52 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps, he recorded 18 total tackles, with one tackle for loss, seven QB hits, and 2.0 sacks. He also had three passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles.

Hughes, who turns 34 in August, previously played under the Texans’ new defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire with Buffalo. Cesaire was the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach for the past two years.

The 31st overall pick of the 2010 draft, Hughes has recorded 58.0 sacks and 82 tackles for loss in 184 games with 134 starts in 12 seasons between the Colts and Bills.