Josh Lambo sues Jaguars over Urban Meyer’s behavior

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Most employers don’t want to be sued, ever. A new lawsuit filed against the Jaguars, however, could prove to be very helpful in a bigger legal battle the team is likely facing.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has sued the team, seeking payment of his $3.5 million base salary for 2021, along with compensation for emotional distress.

Lambo contends that he was physically and verbally abused by former coach Urban Meyer. Specifically, Lambo claims that the team violated the Florida Private Sector Whistleblower’s Act.

Meyer allegedly kicked Lambo before a preseason game in August, saying to him, “Hey dipshit, making your fucking kicks.” Lambo alleges that he told Meyer to never do that again. Meyer allegedly responded, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the fuck I want.”

Lambo says he verbally reported the incident to his agent, who communicated the complaint to the team.

Undoubtedly, Lambo contends in the lawsuit (we haven’t seen it yet) that the Jaguars cut him in retaliation for making the complaint regarding Meyer’s conduct.

Also undoubtedly, the Jaguars will argue that the Collective Bargaining Agreement provides the exclusive avenue for Lambo’s claims. That will be the first battle in this case, and it could compel Lambo to pursue a grievance under the labor deal, in lieu of going to court.

Wherever the case goes, the allegations from Lambo could make it easier for the Jaguars to prove that Meyer was fired for cause, and that he should get no further compensation. The Jaguars undoubtedly will try to get any fight with Meyer resolved in the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court, making it much easier to beat back Meyer’s effort to secure a buyout.

For his part, Meyer has denied any wrongdoing as to Lambo. As to the notion that he was fired due to the kicking allegation, Meyer would likely argue that the team didn’t fire him when they became aware of the claim, and that the decision to keep him shows that the eventual firing was unrelated to the contention that he kicked his kicker.

32 responses to “Josh Lambo sues Jaguars over Urban Meyer’s behavior

  3. I’ve been yelled at, screamed at, everything for a variety of jobs. Sometimes you just have to be tough minded and not go suing everybody for “emotional distress.”

  4. Might be time to push the Khans out of the NFL. They seem to destroy everything they touch.

  5. Urb should be in the XFL. I’ll have a reason to watch and root against his team.

  6. ‘compensation for emotional distress’ Really? give him a participation trophy as well.

  7. Urban Meyer has an increasingly punchable face given what a lousy coach and leader he was of a team he wasn’t qualified to coach.

  8. I wonder which Scumbag U will hire that guy next, cause you know someone will

  9. I want to believe this happened, because it is funny, but at the same time find it hard to swallow that anyone besides Steve Spurrier would ever voluntarily call themselves a “head ball coach.”

  10. I can hear Don Corelone saying to Lambo… “You can act like a man!”

  11. Oh no, a football player got kicked by a coach. Heaven forbid! Any of us who played in the 80’s and 90’s chuckle at the hand wringing.

  12. What’s next little Timmy is going to sute little Johnny for pushing him to hard in the playground.

  13. I encourage anyone to sue an NFL owner for any possible reason. Fight greed with greed!!!

  14. Dillon Pauls says:
    May 10, 2022 at 5:39 pm
    I’ve been yelled at, screamed at, everything for a variety of jobs. Sometimes you just have to be tough minded and not go suing everybody for “emotional distress.
    ——
    That’s a lot different than someone putting hands on you or kicking you.

  15. Imagine being a professional football player and crying because a coach with health issues lightly tapped your leg.

    This just proved Meyer right and that Lambo isn’t good enough to be in the NFL.

  16. Khan didn’t exactly reach for the stars with the Peterson hire, either! It’s amazing how people can become filthy rich yet be so patently incompetent to do something simple like do a little research before hiring someone responsible for a mass of human beings and all the legal and HR implications that comes with that!

  18. Not an Urban Meyer fan, but come on. In three games in 2021 he was O for 3 in field goals and 5 of 7 in xtra points all while he was in the last year of a $15.5 4 year million dollar extension. And not picked up by anyone else.

    Sounds like he simply wasn’t making the kicks.

  20. bobcobb301 says:
    May 10, 2022 at 6:02 pm
    Imagine being a professional football player and crying because a coach with health issues lightly tapped your leg.

    This just proved Meyer right and that Lambo isn’t good enough to be in the NFL.
    —————————-
    OK Maestro, how do you know it was “lightly tapped”? Were you there, an eyewitness would be so helpful.

  21. Khan was determined to hire this guy so this is all on him. The Khans really aren’t cut out for the NFL. They should stick to wrestling, but should they get the football itch there’s always the XFL.

  22. Is the NFL trying to set a record for most lawsuits against them in an offseason?

  24. gl0ckworkorange says:
    May 10, 2022 at 5:57 pm
    Oh no, a football player got kicked by a coach. Heaven forbid! Any of us who played in the 80’s and 90’s chuckle at the hand wringing.

    1211Rate This
    ————————————————-
    Fun fact for you. Just because something was done in the past, doesn’t mean it was right then and doesn’t mean it can’t be corrected today. I’m sure that if you were alive back when Otto Graham and others were starting to wear facemasks, you’d be like “back in my day, we didn’t need facemasks, these soft players”. Otto Graham was probably tougher than you even pretend to be.

  25. Anyone dumb enough and/or vile enough to hire Meyer, deserves every ounce of misery they experience…….

  31. I love seeing all these people defending Urban by saying that they were abused by their workplace or by their football coaches in the past so what’s the problem. Like just cuz you’re weak and let yourself be abused doesn’t mean everyone should be. And read the article he’s not suing over the kick he’s suing because he’s contending that the Jaguars only cut him for trying to report Urban Meyer not for his his lack of skills. Maybe that’s why they cut them maybe it’s not. I don’t know and neither do you the only people that know are the people that made the decision. Also the argument that coaches used to hit their players is weak coaches also used to refuse to let the players take water breaks but that doesn’t mean it was right

