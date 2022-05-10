Joshua Palmer: I’m eager to learn from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams every day

Getty Images

The Chargers have one of the best receiver combos in the league with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

But one of their young players at the position also made an impact as a rookie in 2021.

Joshua Palmer caught 33 passes for 353 yards with four touchdowns last season, playing all 17 games with five starts. He was on the field for just 38 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps. But one of those was a critical fourth-and-21 touchdown in Week 18 that helped the Chargers eventually force overtime against the Raiders.

As Los Angeles’ offseason program continues, Palmer said this week that he’s keeping the same mentality from his rookie season as he approaches Year Two.

“I was eager to come out and eager to learn,” Palmer said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I feel like I’ll always have that type of eagerness and looking forward to coming to work, learning from Keenan and Mike every day.

“Keenan and I are going back-and-forth when it comes to the art of playing receiver. I don’t think that’s ever going to change. It could be Year 12 and I’m still going to be eager to learn from whoever is younger than me or older than me in that room.”

Palmer will have those same receivers ahead of him in Allen and Williams. But with another season alongside quarterback Justin Herbert, Palmer could be in store for some more clutch catches in 2022.