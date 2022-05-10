Lions waive five before rookie minicamp

The Lions have made a few moves, cutting some players before the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that linebacker Tavante Beckett, outside linebacker Rashod Berry, center Parnell Motley, and tight end Matt Sokol have all been waived. Additionally, tight end Jared Pinkney has been waived with an injury settlement.

Of those five, only Sokol did not appear in at least a game for the Lions last year. Berry appeared in five games for the team, recording three tackles and a QB hit in 62 defensive snaps.

Detroit now has more room on its roster to officially sign undrafted free agents.

