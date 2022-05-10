Mike Davis agrees to deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Veteran running back Mike Davis has found a new home for the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, Davis has agreed to a contract with the Ravens. The Falcons released Davis last week.

Davis ran 138 times for 503 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Falcons. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and a score. Davis set career-highs across the board while posting 1,015 total yards with the Panthers during the 2020 season.

The Ravens were left shorthanded at running back after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill ahead of last season. Everyone’s on track to return to action this year, but Davis gives Baltimore an experienced option should things take a turn for the worse again in 2022.