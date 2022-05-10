Mike Davis has more than $100,000 in jewelry stolen from his home

Getty Images

Burglars stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from the Atlanta-area home of running back Mike Davis, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Davis, an Atlanta native who played for the Falcons last season, agreed to terms with the Ravens on Tuesday.

Davis tweeted Saturday that his home was burglarized, saying two men entered his home and took jewelry and a pair of custom cleats he wore to honor his father, Michael Oliver, who died of cancer in 2019.

Davis was at dinner just before 10 p.m. on May 4 when his security system alerted him to the break-in. The two men, armed with handguns, wore gray hoodies and had masks covering their faces, via the Cobb County police record obtained by ESPN.

Davis, 29, had two diamond necklaces, both valued at $25,000, stolen. One bore No. 28 and the other his initials, “MD.” Two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag also were among items taken from Davis’ home.

The Falcons released Davis on May 2 after he rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season.