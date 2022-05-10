Nelson Agholor: Mac Jones has definitely trained his butt off

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a successful rookie season, piloting the team to a 10-7 record with a playoff appearance.

But the expectations are higher for the 15th overall pick of last year’s draft as he enters 2022.

According to one of Jones’ receivers, the signal-caller has been putting in the necessary work to improve.

“He’s definitely trained his butt off, I can tell you that. I see it every day when he comes in here,” receiver Nelson Agholor said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “He works his butt off, he’s here every day putting the time in. And, obviously, when he throws the football, he throws the football well, really well. I’m impressed with what he does every day and how he works.”

Agholor also noted when speaking to the media on Tuesday that he thinks Jones’ “greatest strength is his ability to communicate.”

“Obviously, he’s a great quarterback, I think he throws the ball amazing,” Agholor said. “But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together, to work together.

“Communication is the key to every great relationship. He does a great job telling me what he sees, he does a great job telling me what he likes about what I’m doing … telling me some things that are hard for him to read when I’m moving around. Things like that. And once you know, it’s less of a gray area.”

Jones completed 68 percent of his passes last year for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler and finished second to Ja’Marr Chase for offensive rookie of the year.