Nelson Agholor: Mac Jones has definitely trained his butt off

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 10, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a successful rookie season, piloting the team to a 10-7 record with a playoff appearance.

But the expectations are higher for the 15th overall pick of last year’s draft as he enters 2022.

According to one of Jones’ receivers, the signal-caller has been putting in the necessary work to improve.

He’s definitely trained his butt off, I can tell you that. I see it every day when he comes in here,” receiver Nelson Agholor said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “He works his butt off, he’s here every day putting the time in. And, obviously, when he throws the football, he throws the football well, really well. I’m impressed with what he does every day and how he works.”

Agholor also noted when speaking to the media on Tuesday that he thinks Jones’ “greatest strength is his ability to communicate.”

“Obviously, he’s a great quarterback, I think he throws the ball amazing,” Agholor said. “But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together, to work together.

“Communication is the key to every great relationship. He does a great job telling me what he sees, he does a great job telling me what he likes about what I’m doing … telling me some things that are hard for him to read when I’m moving around. Things like that. And once you know, it’s less of a gray area.”

Jones completed 68 percent of his passes last year for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler and finished second to Ja’Marr Chase for offensive rookie of the year.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Nelson Agholor: Mac Jones has definitely trained his butt off

  1. Working hard is not enough. The intangibles matter more. This will be Belichick’s last chance to prove that he can win without Brady.

  2. “This will be Belichick’s last chance to prove that he can win without Brady.” Until 2020 Belichick was the last person to coach the Browns to a playoff win. He also took rookie Mac Jones to the playoffs, and Matt Cassel to an 11-5 season. Most teams lose their franchise QB and spend decades in the cellar. Belichick has a potential franchise QB and will have until he chooses to retire to try to advance the team. Maybe he’ll never win another super bowl, but it’s very small minded people who want to try to tear down his abilities and accomplishments just because the biggest ones happened with Brady. Should Lombardi’s name be taken off the trophy because he had Bart Starr?

  3. godnollid16 says:
    May 10, 2022 at 4:08 pm
    “This will be Belichick’s last chance to prove that he can win without Brady.” Until 2020 Belichick was the last person to coach the Browns to a playoff win. He also took rookie Mac Jones to the playoffs, and Matt Cassel to an 11-5 season. Most teams lose their franchise QB and spend decades in the cellar. Belichick has a potential franchise QB and will have until he chooses to retire to try to advance the team. Maybe he’ll never win another super bowl, but it’s very small minded people who want to try to tear down his abilities and accomplishments just because the biggest ones happened with Brady. Should Lombardi’s name be taken off the trophy because he had Bart Starr?
    ———-
    Can’t keep hanging your hat on something you did 25 years ago once.
    As far as Cassel and 11-5, remember that team was absolutely loaded and came off of a near undefeated season.
    I don’t think pats will be bad but Jones is not going to be great. He has a limited ceiling and AFC has too many QBs that are much better than Jones.

  4. Has he been training in the artic? Because he has zero game in cold or windy conditions.

  5. Brady improved a lot over time.
    I’m more interested in how Jones is in his fourth year.

  6. I don’t think pats will be bad but Jones is not going to be great. He has a limited ceiling and AFC has too many QBs that are much better than Jones.

    Too soon to tell with Jones or any of the rookie QBs from last year how good they’ll be.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.