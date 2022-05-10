NFL inches toward making schedule release a full-week event

May 10, 2022
The NFL has been sharing slivers of the 2022 schedule, with the full slate of 272 regular-season games coming on Thursday night. It’s a step toward what could be, and perhaps should be, a bigger play by the NFL.

Why release the full schedule on a Thursday night when it can be turned into a full-week event?

Here’s a simple proposal. Reveal the first four weeks of the season on a Monday, the next four on a Tuesday, the next four on a Wednesday, and the final six on Thursday.

That would definitely piss off the proprietors of basketball, baseball, and hockey, since it would allow news that otherwise dominates one day to commandeer a full week.

But it makes sense for the league to consider it. Currently, having most of the season announced in one fell swoop becomes information overload.

In lieu of breaking the schedule into four distinct parts, the league could, for example, reveal the Monday night slate on Monday, the Sunday night games on Tuesday, the Thursday games on Wednesday, and the rest of the schedule on Thursday.

However they slice up the pie, they currently hold too much of it until Thursday night. It would make plenty of sense to carve it up into much bigger chunks — and to take over an entire week.

  1. Who would watch a single show about a schedule release let alone an entire week of it.

  2. Hopefully someday the NFL turns the schedule release into a multi day event at a given venue similar to the draft.

  4. NFL is going to hurt themselves by running these unimportant events into the ground. NASCAR shot themselves in the foot by having too much exposure and drama. People got tired of seeing it all the time. Look at NASCAR now. The games will always be a big deal but terrible Pro Bowl, combine and now schedule release drama? Just release the schedule at once and move on.

  6. When the schedule does come out I guarantee you all of these so called experts will pencil Dallas in as the Superbowl favorite….Just like they do every year!

  7. Yeah…I’ll just wait for the full schedule to be completed and then look. That seems like a bit much.

  8. Are we also inching toward Monday Night Doubleheaders? I would be all for that. Still amazes me how much more money the NFL can still generate being that they still cannibalize their product with up to 8 games @ 1pm est on Sundays.

  9. They shouldn’t milk it just for the sake of milking it. We already know every game our team plays this year. The average fan doesn’t care which week is which game, just a couple key points, like who is the week one opponent. Dragging out the process of something no ome really cares about doesnt suddenly make it exciting.

  10. *yawn*

    Next up: weekly unveilings in PrimeTime of injury report designations.

  11. I mean, nothing else is going on. Maybe through in some dramatic re-enactments from previous schedule releases to spice it up a bit.

  12. I would rather have the schedule be announced on one night. If it was announced on multiple nights I wouldn’t watch it.

  13. The NFL and its fans think it’s much more important than it actually is.

  15. This is dumb. People want to make plans.

    Let’s do that with the draft too. One round a day for a whole week.

    Stop it.

  16. I love football but I’ve never had any interest in the schedule being released. And I’ve never had a friend start a conversation with “Wow, it’ll be an awesome Sunday in 3 months when X plays Y.”

  17. I think that would be an interesting novelty exactly once, and then every year going forward would just be annoying to everyone.

    “We know but we’re not going to tell you for another three weeks” is just going to make people angrier at a league that there’s already plenty of reason to be unhappy with. They already jerk the customer base around too much as it is.

  18. I might be alone in this, but I have never been hyped or excited about a schedule release. I think this move is pointless.

  19. It’s just the schedule. Let’s not make a mountain out of a molehill.

  21. Since we all know who plays who way ahead of time, I don’t see why the talk-show people and other commentators don’t talk about the upcoming season matchups before the schedule is released. I prefer the schedule to be released all at once for the simple reason that when it is, I write in games I’m interested in on my online football calendar. Once I’ve done that, I’m done.

  22. Unless you are a season ticket holder, the schedule release is a mere footnote, not an event.

