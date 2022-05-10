Nick Kwiatkoski visited with Raiders

Getty Images

With a new regime in place, the Raiders released linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski at the start of the new league year in March.

But now the two parties could be headed for a reunion.

Kwiatkoski took a free-agent visit with Las Vegas on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Kwiatkoski initially signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Raiders in 2020. He started 12 games for the club that season, but lost his starting job in 2021. He appeared in eight games last year, mainly playing special teams in the contests.

Kwiatkoski also had a visit with the Falcons last week.

The Raiders made a pair of moves at linebacker on Monday, signing Kenny Young while releasing Justin March.