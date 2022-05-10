Ravens withdraw tender for Ty’Son Williams

Getty Images

The Ravens added a running back in the draft and agreed to sign another in free agency on Tuesday.

Now, they’ve also let one go.

Baltimore has withdrawn its exclusive rights free agent tender on running back Ty'Son Williams, making him available to all teams as a free agent.

Williams initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2020. He spent that season on Baltimore’s practice squad and did not appear in a game. With the Ravens’ extensive injuries at running back early on in 2021, Williams started the first three games of the season. But Latavius Murray took over as RB1 in Week Four.

Williams finished the 2021 season with 185 yards rushing and nine receptions for 84 yards, appearing in 13 games.