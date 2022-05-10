Report: 10 years, $375 million for Tom Brady

Getty Images

When Fox first landed NFL rights nearly 30 years ago, it paid the league $400 million per year. Fox will pay Tom Brady nearly that much for a decade of talking about football.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Brady’s deal with Fox will pay $375 million over 10 years.

Brady’s amount more than doubles the prior high-water mark of $18 million per year given to Troy Aikman by ESPN.

The deal begins when Brady retires from the NFL. It becomes an obvious factor in 2023, when he’ll have to decide between playing football or calling games. Presumably, it will take a lot more than $37.5 million to get him to keep playing.