Report: 10 years, $375 million for Tom Brady

May 10, 2022
When Fox first landed NFL rights nearly 30 years ago, it paid the league $400 million per year. Fox will pay Tom Brady nearly that much for a decade of talking about football.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Brady’s deal with Fox will pay $375 million over 10 years.

Brady’s amount more than doubles the prior high-water mark of $18 million per year given to Troy Aikman by ESPN.

The deal begins when Brady retires from the NFL. It becomes an obvious factor in 2023, when he’ll have to decide between playing football or calling games. Presumably, it will take a lot more than $37.5 million to get him to keep playing.

  2. Good for him. The free market at work. It does make me wonder how much Madden would command nowadays.

  3. Is he any good in the color commentating/analysis spot on live broadcasts? I’m sure hes tested well though, but haven’t seen or heard much aside from those Ian Eagle radio interviews.

    #Teamhank

  4. No wonder Fox didn’t care too much about losing Buck and Aikman. They had the GOAT!

  5. WOW ! If this is true I’m shocked ! $37M a year to talk about football. I would have done it for half of that! LOL

  7. Insanity.
    He never made that much money in any of the seasons when he was playing with the Patriots and only once (2021) with the Bucs, and he was kind of good at that job…

  10. Paying this guy almost $400 million to talk over football games and I’d pay $100 a month to get NFL games without any analysis and just the sounds of the stadium.

  11. As had been observed many times on this blog, nobody watches football because of the announcers. Fox will hype it, and curiosity at the outset might result in a short ratings boost, but at the end of the day nobody is watching football to hear Tom Brady tell us the same thing every other announcer will tell us.

  12. Doubt Brady will need to make $38 million to keep playing. He’s never been particularly worried about the game day checks.

  14. Whew, I was getting worried about how he was going to get by after retirement

  16. Clearly he’s got plenty of money, so it’s not that. I guess the whole “I want to spend time with my family” thing wasn’t actually a thing…

  17. $375 million to announce football games? While millions of Americans are struggling to afford to put gas in their cars. There is something seriously wrong with our system.

  18. Poor guy hasn’t made enough money playing football, probably have to work forever.

  21. Will even one more person choose to watch the game because TB is doing color commentary, as opposed to, oh, I don’t know, Aqib Talib?

  23. That is insane. The amount of money in the entertainment industry is sickening!

  25. This is insane. What if he is absolutely horrible on the broadcast??
    Not saying he will be but a future contract?? The guy is still playing the game.

  26. My first thought is wow, I hope that’s not guaranteed in case he sucks at it. I would also not assume it will take more than $37.5 to get him to play in 2023. He’s chasing rings, not dollars and if that 10 year deal doesn’t start til he retires he gets more game checks before the $375 kicks in, which is more money in the long run. Tom should be able to buy himself a quarter to half of a football team at some point pretty easily.

  29. This guy has serious “my wife makes more than me” complex vibes… Go away, Tom.

  31. And not many will care. I don’t tune in or not based on the broadcasters – the mute button works just fine, I tune in to watch the reams playing the game. I like Brady and the Patriots 20 year run, not a hater at all, I just don’t think it matters.

  32. If Brady decides to play football next year,I doubt it will be about the money. I’m sure he’ll do another team-friendly deal for a chance at another ring (wherever that might be).

  33. It’s news stories like this one that make me remember what my econ professor said was the only true definition of value: What somebody’s willing to pay you.

  34. Brady just FLEECED FOX….I do like that much about the announcement anyways….personally I think he will be very informative but an absolute bore to listen too… his personality is just too sterile & dry to be entertaining…..Gronk is lousy too, but at least he has the GOOF factor going for him, but even that gets old after a few minutes….

  35. Who were they competing against?! And why pay so much for a someone most of the country can barely stand the sight of, let alone want to hear do games?!

  37. There isn’t a person out there that is worth the money bring thrown at these commentators. I mean NOBODY!! No wonder the price of everything connected to sports is going beyond the reach of the everyday Joe!! Stupid.

  38. $375 million. Shame on you Fox. With so many going hungry or can’t afford meds, you shell out this kind of money to a millionaire (or possibly a billionaire). What is wrong with this country. Sad. . .

  39. Fans watch football for the game, not for the commentator

    If the quality of the game is good, we can watch it even in Mute

    if the quality of the game is a snow fest 6-3 final score, with fumbles all over, no commentator can make it better

    Over paid…

  41. wow, i like Tom Brady but I wouldn’t go out of my way to watch his broadcast. not even close. Now that’s an agent earning his money!

