Report: Eagles hiring Matt Russell for senior personnel role

Getty Images

The Eagles have made a front office hire, agreeing to terms with Matt Russell, Bo Wulf of TheAthletic.com reports. Russell’s title is not yet known, but he will serve in a senior executive role.

Tom Donahoe, who was senior football adviser to G.M. Howie Roseman, recently left the organization.

Russell, 48, served as a scout for the Eagles from 2006-08 before leaving to join the Broncos as director of college scouting in 2009. He earned a promotion to director of player personnel in 2012 and then vice president of player personnel in 2020.

Russell retired in January 2021 after John Elway stepped down as General Manager.

The Eagles also have hired Browns national scout Charles Walls, who will serve as the team’s director of player personnel.

They lost Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown and Catherine Raiche from their front office, with the three getting assistant General Manager jobs with the Bears, Giants and Browns respectively.