Tom Brady will become No. 1 analyst at Fox when his NFL career ends

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2022, 9:29 AM EDT
We don’t know when Tom Brady will stop playing football. When he does, we know what he’ll be doing.

Brady will become the No. 1 analyst at Fox Sports. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox announced.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.

It’s unclear whether Brady will start working for Fox. It’s entirely possible that no specific timetable has been established, with Fox content to wait for Brady, whenever he stops playing.

Brady has one year left on his Tampa Bay contract. Whether he stays with the Bucs or joins another team will hover over the 2023 offseason.

Fox will televise two of the next three Super Bowls. It would make sense for Brady to get on board in time for the 2024 season. Still, he won’t be interested in calling any Super Bowls until he believes he’s no longer good enough to be playing in one.

25 responses to “Tom Brady will become No. 1 analyst at Fox when his NFL career ends

  1. Is there any reason to think he’d be good at this? He obviously knows football, but I don’t understand why name recognition has become a bigger factor in these hires than actual skill at sharing analysis in an entertaining manner.

  3. Ughhhhh! Please, no more Brady. 22 years of monopolizing the sport surely is enough.

  6. Consider me shocked! While a great player, I am not enthused about him as an analyst. He always sounds so wooden in his commercials and on “Lets Go” radio show.

  7. Still never won a SB without a top-10 defense. LOL. But seriously, I think he will make a good analyst.

  9. These guys are built differently than me. Give me a million bucks in the bank and I’m moving to an island somewhere and living off the interest.

  10. Will this cause an issue with the current Fox analyst? Lame duck?

  12. Just when the TB12 haters thought once he retires hes gone forever….BAM! Looking forward to more Brady even after he retires. Would love to see him and Peyton Manning together down the road, now that would be amazing to hear!

  13. Which is it? Miami’s front office, quarterback, Fox analyst?

  17. Not even a trial run? Straight to number one? Fox is really desperate. Bottom of the barrel network.

  24. The greatest player ever may not be the greatest tv personality. Romo manning et al were no match on the field but Tony will be hard to beat in the booth.

  25. I’d rather listen to Brian Baldinger than listen to Troy Aikmen anymore, so I’ll take Brady and Burkhardt.

