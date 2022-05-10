Tom Brady will become No. 1 analyst at Fox when his NFL career ends

Getty Images

We don’t know when Tom Brady will stop playing football. When he does, we know what he’ll be doing.

Brady will become the No. 1 analyst at Fox Sports. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox announced.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.

It’s unclear whether Brady will start working for Fox. It’s entirely possible that no specific timetable has been established, with Fox content to wait for Brady, whenever he stops playing.

Brady has one year left on his Tampa Bay contract. Whether he stays with the Bucs or joins another team will hover over the 2023 offseason.

Fox will televise two of the next three Super Bowls. It would make sense for Brady to get on board in time for the 2024 season. Still, he won’t be interested in calling any Super Bowls until he believes he’s no longer good enough to be playing in one.