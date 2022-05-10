What will Fox pay Tom Brady?

Getty Images

The current explosion in revenue for those who play football and/or talk about it surely will work to the benefit of Tom Brady. While details of his postdated Fox deal have not yet been leaked, it’s safe to assume that he’s getting a lot of money.

Surely, he’ll walk through the door as the highest paid of any of the current analysts. Why else would he have agreed to do it, if he wasn’t going to be making more than CBS’s Tony Romo or ESPN’s Troy Aikman?

The question isn’t whether he’ll exceed their annual compensation, but by how much. Could it be $30 million per year. Could it be more than that?

When considering everything Brady will bring to the table — Fox said Brady will “serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives” — $30 million would be a steal. Hell, $40 million would be a bargain.

Whatever the number, it’s a coup for Fox. Brady had never been regarded as a guy who was willing to enter that space. He now will, eventually.