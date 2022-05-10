What will Fox pay Tom Brady?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2022, 9:43 AM EDT
The current explosion in revenue for those who play football and/or talk about it surely will work to the benefit of Tom Brady. While details of his postdated Fox deal have not yet been leaked, it’s safe to assume that he’s getting a lot of money.

Surely, he’ll walk through the door as the highest paid of any of the current analysts. Why else would he have agreed to do it, if he wasn’t going to be making more than CBS’s Tony Romo or ESPN’s Troy Aikman?

The question isn’t whether he’ll exceed their annual compensation, but by how much. Could it be $30 million per year. Could it be more than that?

When considering everything Brady will bring to the table — Fox said Brady will “serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives” — $30 million would be a steal. Hell, $40 million would be a bargain.

Whatever the number, it’s a coup for Fox. Brady had never been regarded as a guy who was willing to enter that space. He now will, eventually.

20 responses to “What will Fox pay Tom Brady?

  1. So does Fox hire a “lame duck” analyst to keep the seat warm until Brady retires?

  2. With a carrot like this dangled in front of him, he won’t be focused as much on the season. Bucs could miss the playoffs since they play a first place schedule this year.

  4. The new monday night crew for 2023
    Brady, watson, mayfield

    What a popcorn show that would be

  5. Tom and Peyton’s (and Eli) ManningCast segment was MUST SEE FOOTBALL TV. .

    Match Tom with aqib Talib and we have caught lightning ⚡️ in a bottle

  7. I never thought in a million years that Brady would be willing to behind a microphone and talk about other guys playing a game he’s admitted he’s addicted to playing himself. But the offer to get paid a lot more money than he’s paid for playing and for a less demanding gig, well I guess that was too enticing.

    But why is this deal being announced now? Is Brady going to do some of this “ambassador” work and get paid for it before he quits playing? Also, what effect does this contract have on any ambitions Brady may have to become a part owner of an NFL franchise?

  10. He will move some ad spots for sure. Especially for a personal “meet and greet.” But having listened to his radio hits with Jim Gray, they should have put him in the studio where his looks could make up for a less than dynamic personality or amount of insight.

  11. The NFL on Fox starring Tom Brady, brought to you by TB12. Real substance.

  12. I cannot imagine deciding to watch a game I otherwise would have skipped because of the announcing crew. I have, on multiple occasions, turned off a game I wasn’t super invested in because the crew was annoying. So, I really don’t understand why these guys get paid huge money if the only threshold is to not be terrible. Maybe I’m the weird one and people will flock to a mid-season Panthers-Saints game because Tom Brady was really good at winning Superbowls.

  13. shurmanblog says:
    May 10, 2022 at 9:52 am
    The Fox network is the perfect spot for the disingenuous Brady.

    ———-

    People get this so wrong. He’s the most genuine. He doesn’t hide the fact that he’s a rich successful athlete with famous friends that wears and uses expensive brands. He also doesn’t constantly talk about all the cherity work he does. He just cares about who he helps.

    Other guys are out there peddling Buicks and Bud Light while driving around in their Ferarri and heading home to their private chef.

    If you don’t like Brady and how he lives, that’s fine, but he is unapologetically himself. He’s not trying to be likable. That is the definition of genuine.

  15. So is he collecting 2 paychecks now and is that allowed by the current CBA? Where’s Schefter on this to get the scoop from another Michigan Alum?

  16. Does anyone know if he’s actually any good on the mic? He’s never really seemed to have a silver tongue….often coming off as awkward and odd. Curious to see what he can do.

  17. Inflation is so high that even Brady needs a part time job in retirement.

  18. Other guys are out there peddling Buicks and Bud Light while driving around in their Ferarri and heading home to their private chef.

    ***************************************************

    And Brady eats Subways every day for lunch? LMAO

  20. Dan Marino was a great HOF quarterback and good looking guy too, but that didn’t make him a great television personality.

