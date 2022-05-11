Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions have a “complete offense” this year

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the few strong parts of the Lions offense during the 2021 season, but he doesn’t expect that to be the case again in 2022.

The Lions added wide receivers DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to a unit that’s now being led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Williams is making his way back from a torn ACL, but St. Brown said that he already sees “so many weapons” and that makes him feel much better about the overall state of the offense.

“I think we’re a complete offense now, if you ask me,” St. Brown said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ.

Chark doesn’t have the same ability to compare this year’s group to the one that took the field last season, but he said that he’s “pretty sure we’re gonna look pretty good” so the confidence in what’s to come is high across the board in Detroit.

2 responses to “Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions have a “complete offense” this year

  1. Ya easy for you to say but wait till you guys hit that turf like cement I bet a third of you guys are out by the third game of the year.

